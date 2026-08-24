Emerging Asia credit is navigating an increasingly complex landscape – shaped by shifting trade dynamics, interest rate uncertainty, and evolving geopolitical developments. To unpack what this means for investors, we spoke with Salman Niaz, Head of Global Fixed Income, Asia-Pacific Ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, on the key risks, opportunities, and outlook for the region.

Watch the first part of our conversation and stay tuned for Part 2 as we explore the factors shaping investor allocations to Emerging Asia credit.