Asia Emerging Markets Insights: Sustaining India's Economic Momentum

India's credit story continues to be underpinned by resilience. Strong corporate balance sheets, years of deleveraging and solid domestic growth are giving companies the flexibility to invest and expand without significantly increasing debt. At the same time, India's banking sector remains well positioned to navigate potential pressures from a weak monsoon, supported by diversified loan portfolios, prudent underwriting and potential government support.

Watch the video for insights from CRISIL Ratings and S&P Global Ratings on what continues to anchor India’s credit fundamentals.