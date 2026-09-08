Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Emerging Trends in CLOs and Private Credit

Series 8, Episode 6: Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast

The landscape of structured finance continues to evolve with rapid technological shifts and expanding credit opportunities. In this episode of Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered, Hina and Sandeep are joined by Matt Mitchel for a deep dive into the strategic decisions shaping the industry today.

Key themes covered:

Strategic Funding: A comparative look at funding through investment fund structures versus securitisations.

A comparative look at funding through investment fund structures versus securitisations. The Tech Frontier: An update on the latest advancements in securitisation technology.

An update on the latest advancements in securitisation technology. The Private Credit Evolution: As private credit expands its footprint beyond traditional direct lending, what are the specific analytical challenges facing investors and analysts?

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we're seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.