Webinar

Virtual Webinar Series with CFOs – Featuring Constellation Energy

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar as part of our ongoing CFO webinar series.

Key discussion points:

  • Credit quality
  • Capital allocation 
  • Implication of Datacenter driven load growth
  • Developments in PJM and ERCOT
  • Economics of new generation

Speakers:

Shane Smith, Chief Financial Officer Of Constellation Energy (Guest Speaker)

Aneesh Prabhu, Managing Director and Sector Lead for Merchant Power & LNG, S&P Global Ratings (Host)

Pranav Khattar, Director, Energy Infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings (Host)

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