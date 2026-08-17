Virtual Webinar Series with CFOs – Featuring Constellation Energy

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar as part of our ongoing CFO webinar series.
Key discussion points:
- Credit quality
- Capital allocation
- Implication of Datacenter driven load growth
- Developments in PJM and ERCOT
- Economics of new generation
Speakers:
Shane Smith, Chief Financial Officer Of Constellation Energy (Guest Speaker)
Aneesh Prabhu, Managing Director and Sector Lead for Merchant Power & LNG, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Pranav Khattar, Director, Energy Infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team