Virtual Webinar Series with CFOs – Featuring PG&E Corp.

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts Gabe Grosberg and Gerrit Jepsen in a live interactive webinar featuring Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PG&E Corp. During the webinar, we will be addressing key credit risks most relevant for fixed income investors.



Key discussion points:

Climate Change

Wildfire Risks

Wildfire Fund

Inverse Condemnation

Liability Caps

Speculative-Grade Utility