Virtual Webinar Series with CFOs – Featuring PG&E Corp.

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts Gabe Grosberg and Gerrit Jepsen in a live interactive webinar featuring Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PG&E Corp. During the webinar, we will be addressing key credit risks most relevant for fixed income investors.
Key discussion points:
- Climate Change
- Wildfire Risks
- Wildfire Fund
- Inverse Condemnation
- Liability Caps
- Speculative-Grade Utility
Speakers:
Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PG&E Corp. (Guest Speaker)
Gabe Grosberg, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Gerrit Jepsen, Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Contact Us
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