Webinar

Virtual Webinar Series with CFOs – Featuring PG&E Corp.

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts Gabe Grosberg and Gerrit Jepsen in a live interactive webinar featuring Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PG&E Corp. During the webinar, we will be addressing key credit risks most relevant for fixed income investors. 

Key discussion points:

  • Climate Change
  • Wildfire Risks
  • Wildfire Fund 
  • Inverse Condemnation
  • Liability Caps
  • Speculative-Grade Utility

Speakers:

Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PG&E Corp. (Guest Speaker)

Gabe Grosberg, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)

Gerrit Jepsen, Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)

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