Virtual Webinar Series with CFOs – Featuring Exelon Corporation

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar featuring Exelon Corporation. During the webinar, we will address the key credit risks most relevant to fixed-income investors.
We look forward to your participation in our CFO webinar.
Speakers:
Jeanne Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Audit and Risk, Exelon Corporation (Guest Speaker)
Gabe Grosberg, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Phalguni Adalja, Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team