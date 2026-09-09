Webinar

Virtual Webinar Series with CFOs – Featuring Exelon Corporation

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar featuring Exelon Corporation. During the webinar, we will address the key credit risks most relevant to fixed-income investors.

We look forward to your participation in our CFO webinar.

Speakers:
Jeanne Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Audit and Risk, Exelon Corporation (Guest Speaker)
Gabe Grosberg, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Phalguni Adalja, Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)

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