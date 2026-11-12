Summary
Join S&P Global Ratings’ senior analysts for a live, interactive webinar exploring the proposed methodology outlined in the U.S. Public Finance Request for Comment, Methodology for Rating U.S. Mission-Driven Lenders.
Key Discussion Topics:
- Key changes and rationale for the proposed criteria
- Anticipated impact to existing ratings
- How to provide comments and feedback during the request for comment period
Speakers:
Robert Dobbins, Managing Director, Criteria Subject Matter Expert, Governments Methodology
Shirley Flores, Director & Lead Analyst, U.S. Public Finance Ratings
David Greenblatt, Director & Lead Analyst, U.S. Public Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Hannah Blitzer, Managing Director & Sector Lead, U.S. Public Finance Ratings
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