Webinar

Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating U.S. Mission-Driven Lenders

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Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings’ senior analysts for a live, interactive webinar exploring the proposed methodology outlined in the U.S. Public Finance Request for Comment, Methodology for Rating U.S. Mission-Driven Lenders.

Key Discussion Topics:
  • Key changes and rationale for the proposed criteria
  • Anticipated impact to existing ratings
  • How to provide comments and feedback during the request for comment period

 

Speakers:
Robert Dobbins, Managing Director, Criteria Subject Matter Expert, Governments Methodology
Shirley Flores, Director & Lead Analyst, U.S. Public Finance Ratings
David Greenblatt, Director & Lead Analyst, U.S. Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:
Hannah Blitzer, Managing Director & Sector Lead, U.S. Public Finance Ratings

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