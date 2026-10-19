Summary
As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.
Please join S&P Global Ratings senior analysts for a live interactive webinar recapping key themes discussed during our Affordability Forum held on October 15.
Key Topics:
- Pocketbook issues affecting consumers
- Housing affordability and innovative strategies to deliver workforce housing
- Utilities and pressures on the sector driving high ratepayer costs
Speakers:
Hannah Blitzer, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Affordable Housing
David Bodek, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Public Power & Electric Cooperatives
Geoff Buswick, Managing Director, Sector Lead, U.S. States
Sarah Sullivant, Managing Director, Sector Lead, U.S. Local Governments
Moderator:
Nora Wittstruck, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Public Finance
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team