Webinar

U.K. Public Sector Outlook Following The Autumn Budget

Virtual

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading sovereign and public finance analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 11, covering the credit quality of the U.K. sovereign, local authorities, universities and social housing providers. 

Key discussion topics included: 

  • State of play for the UK economy and public finances
  • The devolution agenda for subnational governments
  • Tailwinds and constrains for social housing providers
  • The risk of lower international demand for UK universities

Speakers:
Felix Ejgel, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Noa Fux, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Maxim Rybnikov, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:
Beatrice de Taisne, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
    
This webinar replay is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.