U.K. Public Sector Outlook Following The Autumn Budget

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading sovereign and public finance analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 11, covering the credit quality of the U.K. sovereign, local authorities, universities and social housing providers.

Key discussion topics included:

State of play for the UK economy and public finances

The devolution agenda for subnational governments

Tailwinds and constrains for social housing providers

The risk of lower international demand for UK universities

Speakers:

Felix Ejgel, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Noa Fux, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Maxim Rybnikov, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:

Beatrice de Taisne, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings



This webinar replay is free of charge.

