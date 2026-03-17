U.K. Public Sector Outlook Following The Autumn Budget

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading sovereign and public finance analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 11, covering the credit quality of the U.K. sovereign, local authorities, universities and social housing providers.
Key discussion topics included:
- State of play for the UK economy and public finances
- The devolution agenda for subnational governments
- Tailwinds and constrains for social housing providers
- The risk of lower international demand for UK universities
Speakers:
Felix Ejgel, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Noa Fux, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Maxim Rybnikov, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Beatrice de Taisne, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.
Questions?
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.