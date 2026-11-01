Webinar

Third Quarter U.S. Insurance Webinar

Virtual

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings insurance credit analysts for an in-depth discussion of the third-quarter 2026 earnings season, including key trends and sector outlooks across the industry.  

Key Discussion Points:

  • Life Insurance
  • Health Insurance 
  • Property/Casualty Insurance

Speakers:
Shawn Bai, Associate Director
Francesca Mannarino, Associate Director
Michael Zimmerman, Associate Director 

Moderator:  
Neil Stein, Managing Director and P/C Sector Lead

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