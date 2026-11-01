Third Quarter U.S. Insurance Webinar

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings insurance credit analysts for an in-depth discussion of the third-quarter 2026 earnings season, including key trends and sector outlooks across the industry.
Key Discussion Points:
- Life Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Property/Casualty Insurance
Speakers:
Shawn Bai, Associate Director
Francesca Mannarino, Associate Director
Michael Zimmerman, Associate Director
Moderator:
Neil Stein, Managing Director and P/C Sector Lead
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team