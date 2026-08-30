Under Pressure: How Bond Markets and Sustainable Debt Are Responding to Affordability Challenges

Speakers:

Bea Chiem, Managing Director, Sector Lead - Consumer and Retail

Sarah Sullivant, Managing Director, Sector Lead - Americas Public Finance

Alan Bonilla, Director - Sustainable Finance

Gabe Grosberg, Managing Director - North America Regulated Utilities

Moderator:

Bruce Thomson, Global Social Specialist - Credit Research and Insights

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.