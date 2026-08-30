Under Pressure: How Bond Markets and Sustainable Debt Are Responding to Affordability Challenges

Sustainability Focus webinar series
These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading credit and sustainable finance analysts for a live interactive webinar on how affordability pressures are evolving from a social concern into a material financial and sustainability risk. As households grapple with the rising costs of housing, energy, healthcare, and essential goods, the pressure is increasingly reshaping economic resilience, political priorities, corporate risk profiles, and credit outcomes.
Key discussion points:
- What are the primary mechanisms through which affordability can translate into credit risks?
- What is the role of data centers in driving electricity prices and is that a credit concern?
- How are consumer goods companies approaching the dilemma of rising input costs and more limited pass-through capacity?
- What are the principle public sector concerns related to housing affordability?
- How is affordability considered when S&P Ratings assesses eligibility for debt labelled as sustainable or social?ith speakers and topics, will be released in the coming weeks.
Speakers:
Bea Chiem, Managing Director, Sector Lead - Consumer and Retail
Sarah Sullivant, Managing Director, Sector Lead - Americas Public Finance
Alan Bonilla, Director - Sustainable Finance
Gabe Grosberg, Managing Director - North America Regulated Utilities
Moderator:
Bruce Thomson, Global Social Specialist - Credit Research and Insights
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team