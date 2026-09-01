What's Behind Our Preliminary BBB+ Issuer Credit Rating On Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, where they will discuss the key credit factors underpinning our preliminary rating of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key discussion points will include:
- The key drivers behind Sun Pharmaceutical's issuer credit rating
- Our credit view on the acquiree, Organon & Co.
- Financial impact and deleveraging path post Organon & Co. acquisition
- Key watchpoints for the ratings
Speakers:
Arthur Wong, Managing Director, Healthcare Sector Lead, Corporate Ratings
Shruti Zatakia, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Chi Yang Leong, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Shawn Park, Director, Corporate Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us.
If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.