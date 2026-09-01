What's Behind Our Preliminary BBB+ Issuer Credit Rating On Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, where they will discuss the key credit factors underpinning our preliminary rating of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key discussion points will include:

The key drivers behind Sun Pharmaceutical's issuer credit rating

Our credit view on the acquiree, Organon & Co.

Financial impact and deleveraging path post Organon & Co. acquisition

Key watchpoints for the ratings

Speakers:

Arthur Wong, Managing Director, Healthcare Sector Lead, Corporate Ratings

Shruti Zatakia, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Chi Yang Leong, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:

Shawn Park, Director, Corporate Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us.

If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.