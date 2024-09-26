Southeast Asia Property: Building Resilience Amid A Slower Cycle

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading real estate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, October 8, where they will discuss our latest views on property markets in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Key discussion topics include:

How are developers in Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines navigating tighter financing conditions and tepid demand?

What is our outlook for commercial real estate in Singapore?

What are the key watchpoints for rated developers and REITs?

Speaker:

Fiona Chen, Associate Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Chi Yang Leong, Senior Analyst, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Johann Tan, Rating Analyst, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Moderator:

Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate and Infrastructure Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

This webinar is free of charge