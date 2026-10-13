Webinar

Private Credit & Middle Market CLOs

Virtual

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Join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings and an external guest speaker who will be announced shortly, for a live interactive webinar focused on the state of direct lending and middle market CLOs in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Key discussion points:

  • Introduction of our new default forecast for credit-estimated companies
  • Middle market CLO performance and rating actions
  • How portfolio companies are positioned to handle a rising rate environment
  • Current state of the 2028 maturity wall for software company loans

Speakers:

  • Daniel Hu, Director, U.S. CLO's
  • Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics
  • Evangelos Savaides, Associate Director, U.S. Leveraged Finance

Moderator:

  • Stephen Anderberg, Sector Lead, U.S. CLOs

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