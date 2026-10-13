Register Today
Join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings and an external guest speaker who will be announced shortly, for a live interactive webinar focused on the state of direct lending and middle market CLOs in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Key discussion points:
- Introduction of our new default forecast for credit-estimated companies
- Middle market CLO performance and rating actions
- How portfolio companies are positioned to handle a rising rate environment
- Current state of the 2028 maturity wall for software company loans
Speakers:
- Daniel Hu, Director, U.S. CLO's
- Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics
- Evangelos Savaides, Associate Director, U.S. Leveraged Finance
Moderator:
- Stephen Anderberg, Sector Lead, U.S. CLOs
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team