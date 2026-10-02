Resilience Needs Resources: Progress on Adaptation and Resilience Finance

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar exploring how countries, companies, and financial markets are adapting to climate change and building resilience. Although approximately one in five sustainable finance frameworks we have reviewed includes a dedicated adaptation finance category, capital allocation remains well below what is needed. The session will discuss the latest findings on adaptation planning and investment and share key takeaways from New York Climate Week.
Key discussion points:
- How are the priorities of companies and investors changing to reflect the climate-related risk landscape?
- What are some of the existing (and emerging) opportunities for adaptation finance?
- How are financial institutions reacting to demand for adaptation investments?
- How is the market evolving, and what are the reflections coming out of New York Climate Week?
Guest Speaker:
Alessandro Badinotti, Sustainability Analyst, S&P Global Energy
S&P Global Ratings Speakers:
Dr. Paul Munday, Global Adaptation and Resilience Specialist, Credit Research and Insights
Liz Bachelder, Director, Sustainable Finance Markets
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team