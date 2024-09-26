Webinar

Request For Comment: Methodology For Considering Partial Credit Support In Issue Ratings

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live webinar on our recently released RFC on Thursday, September 3, where they will discuss our proposal for incorporating partial credit support into our issue ratings.

Key discussion topics include: 

  • Introduction of Partial Credit Support Criteria
  • Key Components of Analysis
  • Anticipated Impact to existing ratings


Speakers:
Patrice Cochelin, Managing Director, Sustainable Finance
Livia Vilela, Director, Global Infrastructure Ratings
Claire Robert, Managing Director, Structured Finance Methodologies
Francesca Sacchi, Director, Financial Services Methodologies

Moderator: 
Lisa Schroeer, Managing Director, Global Analytics and Methodologies

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.