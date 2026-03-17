What Recent Rating Actions Tell Us About Rating Trends In the Auto Industry

Summary
Join us for our Auto Special, where we will discuss recent high-profile rating actions and what they signal for the sector. We will also provide an update on the recent rating actions on Mercedes, BMW, Ford and General Motors.
Key discussion points:
- How do we look at market conditions in 2027 and beyond?
- What is the main driver of the above rating actions?
- Why are rating actions diverging?
- Is global scale still supportive for ratings?
- How we reflect regional differences in our global portfolio?
Speakers:
Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director, Sector Lead Autos EMEA
Nishit Madlani, Managing Director, Sector Lead Autos US
Lukas Paul, Director, Automotive EMEA
David Binns, Director, Autos US
Florent Blot, Associate Director, Autos EMEA
Gregory Fang, Associate Director, Autos US
Moderator:
Tobias Mock, Managing Director, Sector Lead DACH Corporates
This webinar replay is free of charge.
Questions?
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.