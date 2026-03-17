What Recent Rating Actions Tell Us About Rating Trends In the Auto Industry

Join us for our Auto Special, where we will discuss recent high-profile rating actions and what they signal for the sector. We will also provide an update on the recent rating actions on Mercedes, BMW, Ford and General Motors.



Key discussion points:

How do we look at market conditions in 2027 and beyond?

What is the main driver of the above rating actions?

Why are rating actions diverging?

Is global scale still supportive for ratings?

How we reflect regional differences in our global portfolio?



Speakers:

Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director, Sector Lead Autos EMEA

Nishit Madlani, Managing Director, Sector Lead Autos US

Lukas Paul, Director, Automotive EMEA

David Binns, Director, Autos US

Florent Blot, Associate Director, Autos EMEA

Gregory Fang, Associate Director, Autos US



Moderator:

Tobias Mock, Managing Director, Sector Lead DACH Corporates



This webinar replay is free of charge.

