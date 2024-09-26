What Is Behind Our 'BB+' Ratings On Pacific Universal Investments Pte. Ltd. And Its Proposed Notes?

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar and Q&A on Wednesday, September 16, where they will discuss the rationale behind the 'BB+' ratings on Pacific Universal Investments and its proposed notes.

Key discussion topics included:

What are the key rating drivers of PUI's 'BB+' rating?

How do we view the corporate structure of PUI?

What is the operating outlook for PUI, and what are the key watchpoints?

Speakers:

Chi Yang Leong, Senior Analyst, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Johann Tan, Ratings Analyst, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings



Moderator:

Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



This webinar is free of charge.