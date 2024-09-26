Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Monday, November 30, where they'll take a closer look at the financial pressures shaping the credit quality of all 78 New Zealand local councils.



Key discussion topics included:

How is New Zealand faring in the global environment?

How is sovereign and local council credit holding up?

What does the election mean for ratings?

What does the financial performance of the sector look like?

What drives differences in credit quality?

How are government reforms shaping council finances and credit quality?



Speakers:

Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Rebecca Hrvatin, Associate Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Frank Dunne, Senior Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Deriek Pijls, Senior Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings



Moderator:

Martin Foo, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.