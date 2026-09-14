Navigating Turbulence: Middle East Conflict, Oil Prices & Consumer Demand

Please join S&P Global Ratings European Sector Leads for Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 16, on the impact of the prolonged conflict in the Middle East. We will explore the effects of the ongoing disruption to the Strait of Hormuz on global energy markets and assess its impact on European consumers amid continuing geopolitical uncertainty.



You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

This webinar is free of charge.