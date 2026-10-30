Spotlight on Emerging Markets: Key Credit Risks for the Philippine Economy, Banks, and Corporates Amid Global Headwinds

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Friday, November 6, 2026, as they discuss key credit risks facing the Philippine economy, banking sector, and corporates amid global economic and geopolitical headwinds.

Key discussion points will include:

The Philippine macroeconomic outlook amid heightened global geopolitical risks

S&P Global Ratings’ sovereign rating outlook for the Philippines

Key credit risks facing the Philippine banking sector

How the Philippines’ largest conglomerates and investment holding companies are navigating economic headwinds

Speakers:

Nikita Anand, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Pauline Tang, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Spencer Ng, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Yee Farn Phua, Director, Sovereign Ratings

Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific

Moderator:

May Zhong, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Financial Services and Government Ratings, South and Southeast Asia



You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us.



If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.

