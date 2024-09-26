Japan's Top 100 Corporates 2026

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, November 5, where they will discuss the credit outlook and emerging risks for Japanese corporates.



Key discussion topics include:

Credit Trends & Outlook: What are the key credit trends and outlooks for Japan’s top 100 corporates across 19 diverse industries?

Emerging Risks & Opportunities: What risks and opportunities are emerging for Corporate Japan amidst the expansion of the AI market, geopolitical risks, supply chain disruption, oversupply from China, the energy and climate transition, and rising interest rates?

Global Benchmarking: How do Japan's leading companies measure up against their global peers across 19 industries?



Speakers:

Yuta Misumi, Director, Corporate Ratings

Hiroshi Nagashima, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings

Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.