Join S&P Global Ratings Corporate, Financial Institutions, and Insurance analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, December 3, where they will discuss cross-border M&A and funding activities and credit implications.



Key discussion topics included:

Japanese corporates will pursue overseas M&A to drive growth amid domestic market maturity

Increased large-scale M&A will likely strain the financial health of Japanese companies

Supporting M&A financing offers significant revenue opportunities for the financial and insurance sectors

Financial and insurance firms will continue overseas M&A to diversify revenue streams

Increasing overseas acquisitions will drive continued expansion of cross-border funding and bond issuances



Speakers:

Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings

Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings

Chizuru Tateno, Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings

Toshiko Sekine, Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings



Moderator:

Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.

