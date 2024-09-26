Summary
Join S&P Global Ratings Corporate, Financial Institutions, and Insurance analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, December 3, where they will discuss cross-border M&A and funding activities and credit implications.
Key discussion topics included:
- Japanese corporates will pursue overseas M&A to drive growth amid domestic market maturity
- Increased large-scale M&A will likely strain the financial health of Japanese companies
- Supporting M&A financing offers significant revenue opportunities for the financial and insurance sectors
- Financial and insurance firms will continue overseas M&A to diversify revenue streams
- Increasing overseas acquisitions will drive continued expansion of cross-border funding and bond issuances
Speakers:
Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings
Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings
Chizuru Tateno, Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings
Toshiko Sekine, Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.