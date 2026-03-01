Insurers In Hong Kong And Singapore: Where Growth Opportunities Emerge And Headwinds Confronted

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, where they will discuss the outlook for the Hong Kong and Singapore insurance sectors, growth opportunities as both markets strengthen their positions as regional wealth and risk-management hubs, and how evolving business, investment, and capital-management strategies are reshaping insurers’ credit profiles.

Key discussion points included:

Where are the emerging opportunities as Hong Kong and Singapore strengthen their positions as wealth and risk-management hubs?

How are evolving business and investment strategies reshaping insurers’ credit profiles?

How are insurers in Hong Kong and Singapore building resilience amid macroeconomic volatility?

Speakers:

Billy Teh, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings

Judy Chen, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings



Moderator:

WenWen Chen, Director, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.