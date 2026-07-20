Insurance In Focus

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on our Monte Carlo reinsurance debrief; our AI in global insurance analysis; cyber risks in insurance on the rise, whilst cyber insurance rates soften; and our recent analysis of European heat waves causing excess mortality.



Key discussion points:



We expect the re-insurance rates to soften further.

Pressure on attachment points and on terms and conditions to stay.

Heat waves in Europe took a dramatic toll, mainly from the oldest cohort.

Our survey for insurers globally provided great insights into AI initiatives.

AI is expected to support efficiency and strengthen the customer journey.

Cyber insurance rates are softening and at the same time cyber risks in insurance are on the rise.