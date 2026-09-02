Ineos Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Improved Earnings; Ratings Affirmed

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 2, where they will discuss the key rationale behind our recent rating action on European-based petrochemical companies Ineos Group Holding and Ineos Quattro Holdings. They will also provide an update on the European chemical sector.



You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

This webinar is free of charge.