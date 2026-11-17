Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on the rapidly evolving landscape of GPU and AI chip equipment financing.



As the digital transition accelerates, the capital requirements for AI-enabling hardware are beginning to dwarf the traditional data center infrastructure that houses them, creating a unique credit challenge: financing long-lived infrastructure alongside technology characterized by rapid replacement cycles and extreme technological obsolescence.



During this session, we will explore how these hybrid transactions integrate features of equipment finance and project finance, the critical role of contractual insulation in protecting cash flows, and how S&P Global Ratings evaluates the complex interplay of operational, installation, and ecosystem risks across the corporate, project finance, and ABS frameworks.