Gold's Ascent Across Emerging Markets – China, Central Asia, And Africa

Join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts from Corporates, Banks, and Sovereigns on Thursday, November 19, where they will discuss the global gold chase across emerging markets, with a focus on China, Central Asia, and Africa.



Key discussion points include:

Why is China buying more gold and how long will this last?

What is Hong Kong’s role in China’s “grand strategy” for gold?

Why is gold key to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan?

Will Ghana’s reforms point the way for Africa’s gold mining sector?

How do top gold miners’ strategies differ across China, Central Asia, and Africa?



Speakers:

Charles Chang, Managing Director, Greater China Country Lead, Corporate Ratings

Annie Ao, Director, Corporate Ratings, China

Roman Rybalkin, Director, Sovereign Ratings, Central Asia

Alexander Griaznov, Director, Corporate Ratings, Central Asia

Leon Bezuidenhout, Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings, Africa

Munya Chawana, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, Africa



Moderator:

Charles Chang, Managing Director, Greater China Country Lead, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge