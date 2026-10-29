Webinar

Global Sovereign Ratings

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading sovereign analysts for a live interactive webinar on, among others, Key Takeaways from the IMF Meetings. A review of Sovereigns in transition in the BBB category. The Middle East Conflict and its possible impact on sovereign ratings.

Key discussion points:

  • BBB's in transitions, Focus on: Hungary, Romania,
  • Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines and Panama, Brazil after the elections, what are we looking at?
  • How can an escalation in the Middle East impact the ratings in the GCC and elsewhere?

Speakers:
Joydeep Mukherji, Managing Director - Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, Americas
Benjamin Young, Managing Director - Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, EMEA
Karen Vartapetov, Director - Lead Analyst, Sovereign Ratings, EMEA
Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director - Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, APAC

Moderator:
Roberto Sifon Arevalo, Managing Director and Chief Analytical Officer for Sovereigns and MLI Ratings

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events