Global Sovereign Ratings

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading sovereign analysts for a live interactive webinar on, among others, Key Takeaways from the IMF Meetings. A review of Sovereigns in transition in the BBB category. The Middle East Conflict and its possible impact on sovereign ratings.
Key discussion points:
- BBB's in transitions, Focus on: Hungary, Romania,
- Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines and Panama, Brazil after the elections, what are we looking at?
- How can an escalation in the Middle East impact the ratings in the GCC and elsewhere?
Speakers:
Joydeep Mukherji, Managing Director - Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, Americas
Benjamin Young, Managing Director - Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, EMEA
Karen Vartapetov, Director - Lead Analyst, Sovereign Ratings, EMEA
Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director - Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, APAC
Moderator:
Roberto Sifon Arevalo, Managing Director and Chief Analytical Officer for Sovereigns and MLI Ratings
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team