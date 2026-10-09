In Person

Paris Private Markets Forum

Paris

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Summary

S&P Global Ratings is excited to welcome you to its second annual Private Markets Forum in Paris!

Our highly anticipated Private Markets event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to hear from S&P Global Ratings' senior sector analysts and renowned industry specialists, engage in interactive panel discussions, and network with other market participants.

This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.

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Location

InterContinental Paris - Champs-Elysées Etoile


64 Av. Marceau, 75008 Paris

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