Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Wednesday, December 2, where they will provide an overview of their expectations for the covered bond sector in 2027.
Key discussion topics include:
- How higher interest rates will affect asset performance
- Our ratings outlook on covered bonds, banks and sovereigns
- How regulatory updates will affect the covered bond sector
- Why we expect strong covered bond issuance in 2027
Speakers:
Sylvain Broyer, European Chief Economist
Marta Escutia, Director, Covered Bonds
Elena Iparraguirre, Director, European Financial Institutions
Phuong Nguyen, Associate Director, Covered Bonds
Moderator:
Antonio Farina, Managing Director, Covered Bonds
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team