Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading bank analysts for live, interactive webinars on Wednesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 10, on the Global Banks Outlook for 2027.
Key discussion points included:
- Escalation of political and geopolitical risks: Addressing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, domestic political fragmentation, and potential impacts on asset quality, liquidity, and earnings.
- Market correction and tightening financial conditions: Exploring AI-driven growth expectation resets and the impact of persistent inflation on sovereign yields and bank earnings.
- Exposure to private markets and NBFIs: Analyzing potential liquidity strains and contagion through correlated collateral.
- Regulatory and supervisory frameworks: Discussing the risks of regulatory softening and its impact on financial stability.
- Rapid technological change: Examining the operational risks associated with AI, cloud, and digital channels.
- Weak fiscal and public debt dynamics: Evaluating the impact of deteriorating sovereign balance sheets on funding costs and asset quality.
- Climate risks: Addressing physical and transition risks that may alter credit profiles and collateral values.
Speakers:
Emmanuel Volland, Managing Director & Global Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
Kensuke Sugihara, Managing Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings
Giles Edwards, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Europe, Financial Institutions Ratings
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director & Sector Lead, SSEA, Financial Institutions Ratings
Elena Iparraguirre, Director, Lead Analyst, Europe, Financial Institutions Ratings
Chris Lee, Director, Financial Services Ratings
Ivan Tan, Director & Lead Analyst, SSEA, Financial Institutions Ratings
Tatjana Lescova, Director & Lead Analyst, Dubai, UAE, Financial Institutions Ratings
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
Click here to register for the AMER / EMEA session taking place on Thursday, December 10
This webinar is free of charge.