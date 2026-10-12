Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading bank analysts for live, interactive webinars on Wednesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 10, on the Global Banks Outlook for 2027.
Key discussion points included:
- Escalation of political and geopolitical risks: Addressing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, domestic political fragmentation, and potential impacts on asset quality, liquidity, and earnings.
- Market correction and tightening financial conditions: Exploring AI-driven growth expectation resets and the impact of persistent inflation on sovereign yields and bank earnings.
- Exposure to private markets and NBFIs: Analyzing potential liquidity strains and contagion through correlated collateral.
- Regulatory and supervisory frameworks: Discussing the risks of regulatory softening and its impact on financial stability.
- Rapid technological change: Examining the operational risks associated with AI, cloud, and digital channels.
- Weak fiscal and public debt dynamics: Evaluating the impact of deteriorating sovereign balance sheets on funding costs and asset quality.
- Climate risks: Addressing physical and transition risks that may alter credit profiles and collateral values.
Speakers:
Emmanuel Volland, Managing Director & Global Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
Giles Edwards, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Europe, Financial Institutions Ratings
Stuart Plesser, Managing Director & Lead Analyst, North America, Financial Institutions
Jose Coballasi, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Latin America, Financial Institutions
Elena Iparraguirre, Director, Lead Analyst, Europe, Financial Institutions Ratings
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific, Financial Institutions Ratings
Natalia Yalovskaya, Director & Lead Analyst, CEE, Financial Institutions
Tatjana Lescova, Director & Lead Analyst, Dubai, UAE, Financial Institutions Ratings
Moderator:
Osman Sattar, Director & Accounting Specialist, Global Analytics & Methodologies
Click here to register for the APAC / EMEA session taking place on Wednesday, December 9
This webinar is free of charge.