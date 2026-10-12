Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading bank analysts for live, interactive webinars on Wednesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 10, on the Global Banks Outlook for 2027.



Key discussion points included:

Escalation of political and geopolitical risks: Addressing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, domestic political fragmentation, and potential impacts on asset quality, liquidity, and earnings.

Market correction and tightening financial conditions: Exploring AI-driven growth expectation resets and the impact of persistent inflation on sovereign yields and bank earnings.

Exposure to private markets and NBFIs: Analyzing potential liquidity strains and contagion through correlated collateral.

Regulatory and supervisory frameworks: Discussing the risks of regulatory softening and its impact on financial stability.

Rapid technological change: Examining the operational risks associated with AI, cloud, and digital channels.

Weak fiscal and public debt dynamics: Evaluating the impact of deteriorating sovereign balance sheets on funding costs and asset quality.

Climate risks: Addressing physical and transition risks that may alter credit profiles and collateral values.

Speakers:

Emmanuel Volland, Managing Director & Global Sector Lead​, Financial Institutions Ratings​

Giles Edwards​, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Europe, Financial Institutions Ratings

Stuart Plesser, Managing Director & Lead Analyst, North America, Financial Institutions

Jose Coballasi, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Latin America, Financial Institutions

Elena Iparraguirre, Director, Lead Analyst, Europe, Financial Institutions Ratings​​

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific, Financial Institutions Ratings

Natalia Yalovskaya, Director & Lead Analyst, CEE, Financial Institutions

Tatjana Lescova, Director & Lead Analyst, Dubai, UAE, Financial Institutions Ratings​

Moderator:

Osman Sattar, Director & Accounting Specialist, Global Analytics & Methodologies

Click here to register for the APAC / EMEA session taking place on Wednesday, December 9

This webinar is free of charge.