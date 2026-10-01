Global And Asia-Pacific Reinsurance Sector Update

Please join S&P Global Ratings for an interactive webinar on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, where they will discuss the key forces shaping the Asia-Pacific reinsurance sector, including softer pricing, evolving growth strategies, and capital trends that may influence credit strength over the next two years.



Key discussion points will include:

How is the Global reinsurance sector balancing opportunities and risks?

Can Asia-Pacific reinsurers sustain credit strength amid softer pricing and rising risks?

What will drive Asia-Pacific reinsurers’ prospective earnings through the next phase of the cycle?

Speakers:

Johannes Bender, Director, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings

Wenwen Chen, Director, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings

Emily Yi, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Services Ratings

Patty Wang, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Services Ratings

Trupti Kulkarni, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings

Judy Chen, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings

Kentaro Mukoyama, Associate Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings



Moderator:

Philip Chung, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Insurance Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.