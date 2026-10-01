What's Behind Our 'B+' Issuer Rating and 'BB-' Issue Ratings on Gear M NSW HCC Pty Ltd

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading Corporate ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Monday, October 19, 2026, when they will discuss S&P Global Ratings' recent rating assignment for Gear M NSW HCC Pty Ltd (GM3) and its proposed US$500m bond issuance.

Key discussion points included:

What's driving our 'B+' issuer credit rating on GM3

What's our outlook for the metallurgical coal market and pricing

What's behind our 'BB-' issue rating and '2' Recovery Rating on GM3's proposed US$500m bond issuance

Speakers:

Richard Creed, Director, Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Leanne Ly, Senior Analyst, Corporate RatingsModerator:

Moderator:

Paul Draffin, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate and Infrastructure Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us.



If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.

