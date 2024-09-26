The year ahead is shaping up to be a year of risk reassessment after a long run of favorable credit conditions.

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading researchers, analysts, and economists for our Global Credit Outlook 2027 (APAC Session) webinar on Friday, December 4, as they discuss our latest global credit outlook and credit conditions research , examine the trends shaping the current and future state of economies, industries, and credit markets, and identify emerging risks across the Asia-Pacific region.

Speakers:

Vishrut Rana, Asia-Pacific Senior Economist

Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director, Sovereign Ratings

Ivan Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings

Christine Ip, Associate Director, Asia-Pacific Credit Research

Moderator:

Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific



This webinar is free of charge.