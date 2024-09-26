Summary
What Will Shape Global Credit In 2027?
The year ahead is shaping up to be a year of risk reassessment after a long run of favorable credit conditions.
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading researchers, analysts, and economists for our Global Credit Outlook 2027 (APAC Session) webinar on Friday, December 4, as they discuss our latest global credit outlook and credit conditions research, examine the trends shaping the current and future state of economies, industries, and credit markets, and identify emerging risks across the Asia-Pacific region.
Speakers:
Vishrut Rana, Asia-Pacific Senior Economist
Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director, Sovereign Ratings
Ivan Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings
Christine Ip, Associate Director, Asia-Pacific Credit Research
Moderator:
Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific
This webinar is free of charge.