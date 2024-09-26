The year ahead is shaping up to be a year of risk reassessment after a long run of favorable credit conditions.

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading researchers, analysts, and economists for our Global Credit Outlook 2027 (Americas/EMEA Session) webinar on Thursday, December 3, as they discuss the global credit outlook, the risks and opportunities that may emerge, and regional nuances.

Among the questions we’ll explore:

Is 2027 the year investors demand more for the risk they take?

Will AI continue to support credit conditions, and will its payoff arrive before its debt bill does?

When geopolitics reaches the yield curve, who lacks headroom?

Speakers:

Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, Chief Analytical Officer, Sovereigns; Global Credit Conditions Co-Chair

Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist

Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics

Sarah Wyeth, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Technology, North America

David Tesher, Head of Credit Research, North America

Zahabia Gupta, Head of Credit Research, Emerging Markets

Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific

Paul Watters, Head of Credit Research, Europe

Moderator:

Andrea Quirk, Global Head of Credit Ratings

Alex Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights; Global Credit Conditions Co-Chair



This webinar is free of charge.