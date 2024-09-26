Global Credit Conditions Q4 2026: Eroding Immunity (APAC Session)

Join S&P Global Ratings’ leading researchers, economists, and analysts for a live webinar on Wednesday, October 7, where they will explore our latest Q4 credit conditions research, examine the trends shaping the current and future state of economies, industries, and credit markets, and identify emerging risks across the Asia-Pacific region.



As an assessment of the external operating environment, our quarterly Credit Conditions Committee forums (covering Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets, Europe, and North America, which cascade into our global coverage) form an integral part of S&P Global Ratings’ credit rating analysis. The research we produce from these forums is cascaded to our analytical teams to inform their rating deliberations—and provides market participants around the world with a primary resource for identifying and understanding prevailing and potential credit risks.



Speakers:

Louis Kuijs, Chief Economist, Asia-Pacific

Patrick Drury Byrne, Global Head Of Credit Market Research

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings

Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director, Sovereign Ratings

Christine Ip, Associate Director, Asia-Pacific Credit Research

Moderator:

Eunice Tan, Managing Director, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific

This webinar is free of charge.