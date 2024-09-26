Join S&P Global Ratings’ leading researchers, economists, and analysts as we explore our latest Q4 global credit conditions research at our live webinars. Our subject matter experts will evaluate trends affecting the current and future states of economies, industries, and credit markets; share our base-case and downside macroeconomic forecasts; and identify emerging risks.

As an assessment of the external operating environment, our quarterly Credit Conditions Committee forums (covering Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets, Europe, and North America, which cascade into our global coverage) form an integral part of S&P Global Ratings’ credit rating analysis. The research we produce from these forums is cascaded to our analytical teams to inform their rating deliberations—and provides market participants around the world with a primary resource for identifying and understanding prevailing and potential credit risks.

Speakers:

Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist

Christian Frank, Director, High Tech Sector

Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics

Zahabia Gupta, Head of Credit Research, Emerging Markets

Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, Chief Analytical Officer, Sovereigns

Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific

David Tesher, Head of Credit Research, North America

Paul Watters, Head of Credit Research, Europe

Moderator:

Alex Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights; Global Credit Conditions Co-Chair

This webinar is free of charge.