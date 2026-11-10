U.S. Bank Matters

Summary
Join S&P Global Ratings' senior U.S. banking analysts for an in-depth discussion on the banking sector in the aftermath of third-quarter 2026 earnings, including key credit trends, earnings levers, asset quality, and funding and liquidity.
Key discussion topics:
- Potential impact for the banking sector from the midterm elections
- Key messages from our global survey regarding artificial intelligence (AI) in banks
- What could changes in the term structure of interest rates mean for U.S. banks
Speakers:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Dio Mejia, Director & Lead Analyst
Stuart Plesser, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Nick Wetzel, Director & Lead Analyst
Moderator:
Jeff Sexton, Senior Director, Communications
Contact Us
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