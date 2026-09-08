Canadian Banking Sector Update: How Are Large Banks Positioned To Weather Heightened Trade Tensions?

Summary
With third-quarter earnings concluded, senior analysts from the Financial Institutions and Sovereign teams will share their expert views on key considerations for Canadian banks amid heightened trade tensions. Participants will summarize key credit trends and opine on salient risks for the banking industry. Additionally, we will also discuss factors that underpin Canada's sovereign rating.
Key Discussion Topics:
- Sovereign rating backdrop
- Asset quality trends
- Earnings drivers and potential impact from trade tensions
- Evolving risks, including in real estate
- Capital ratios and projections
- Exposure to private credit
Speakers:
Daniel Da Silva - Associate Director, Financial Institutions
Jennifer Love - Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings
Shokhrukh Temurov - Associate Director, Financial Institutions
Moderator:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
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If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team