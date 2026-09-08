Canadian Banking Sector Update: How Are Large Banks Positioned To Weather Heightened Trade Tensions?

Speakers:

Daniel Da Silva - Associate Director, Financial Institutions

Jennifer Love - Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings

Shokhrukh Temurov - Associate Director, Financial Institutions

Moderator:

Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.