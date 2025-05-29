EMEA Utilities: Steady Despite Macro Cross-Currents

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading EMEA utilities analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss the positive credit trends we see across power, gas and water.



Key discussion points include:

S&P Ratings: constructive across asset classes, including power and gas grids and UK water

Ongoing equity issuance and innovative financings help infrastructure hold firm despite intense capex, including for data centers

Water: credit stabilization despite reform uncertainty

Low-carbon tailwinds from geopolitics, LNG, power prices, and summer weather events

Gas grids and gas-fired generation: supported by robust system demand for fossil gas and flexible power generation



Speakers:

Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, Managing Director & Sector Lead, EMEA Utilities

Aarti Sakhuja, Director & Lead Analyst, UK Utilities

Claire Mauduit-Le Clercq, Director & Lead Analyst, France, Iberia and Benelux Utilities



Moderator:

Eileen Zhang, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, EMEA Utilities



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.