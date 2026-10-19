European Banking Insights: Neobanks, AI Trends And Bank Capitalization

Please join S&P Global Rating's senior bank analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 27, where they will explore key topics for the banking sector.

1. Neobanks come of age

Digital-native neobanks are ready to shed their newcomer status and forge a new financial services landscape. We take a look how we assess neobanks, and key trends worth watching.

2. Survey of AI in financial institutions

Discuss the key messages coming from our global survey regarding artificial intelligence (AI) in banks. Key insights from the survey include:

Uneven adoption: While AI's potential to benefit credit quality is increasingly tangible, gains will be uneven due to differing adoption and readiness.

While AI's potential to benefit credit quality is increasingly tangible, gains will be uneven due to differing adoption and readiness. Profitability: AI-driven profitability is expected to stem largely from cost savings, with institutions anticipating of up to 8% by 2028.

AI-driven profitability is expected to stem largely from cost savings, with institutions anticipating of up to 8% by 2028. Risk management: Effective AI governance, data readiness, and risk controls are essential for mitigating operational, regulatory, and reputational risks.

Effective AI governance, data readiness, and risk controls are essential for mitigating operational, regulatory, and reputational risks. Strategic implementation: AI is moving from experimentation toward business transformation, with significant focus on automating workflows and enhancing support functions.

3. Banks with high or rising capitalization

Most rated European banks have surplus capital. Some are expected to run levels down marginally, while others will likely continue to show rising capital. We address questions such as: