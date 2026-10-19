European Banking Insights: Neobanks, AI Trends And Bank Capitalization

Summary
Please join S&P Global Rating's senior bank analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 27, where they will explore key topics for the banking sector.
1. Neobanks come of age
Digital-native neobanks are ready to shed their newcomer status and forge a new financial services landscape. We take a look how we assess neobanks, and key trends worth watching.
2. Survey of AI in financial institutions
Discuss the key messages coming from our global survey regarding artificial intelligence (AI) in banks. Key insights from the survey include:
- Uneven adoption: While AI's potential to benefit credit quality is increasingly tangible, gains will be uneven due to differing adoption and readiness.
- Profitability: AI-driven profitability is expected to stem largely from cost savings, with institutions anticipating of up to 8% by 2028.
- Risk management: Effective AI governance, data readiness, and risk controls are essential for mitigating operational, regulatory, and reputational risks.
- Strategic implementation: AI is moving from experimentation toward business transformation, with significant focus on automating workflows and enhancing support functions.
3. Banks with high or rising capitalization
Most rated European banks have surplus capital. Some are expected to run levels down marginally, while others will likely continue to show rising capital. We address questions such as:
- Who the highly capitalized banks in Europe are;
- How we consider capital in the broader context of our bank ratings framework; and
- Whether more capital is always better for credit, or if not, when might it cease to be accretive, or even problematic.
Speakers:
Richard Barnes, Senior Director & Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Cihan Duran, Director & Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions Ratings
Giles Edwards, Managing Director & Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
Miriam Fernandez, Director, AI Research & Adoption Lead, Analytical Innovation
Elena Iparraguirre, Director, European Financial Institutions Ratings
Nicolas Malaterre, Senior Director & Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Dmitry Nazarov, Associate Director, European Financial Institutions Ratings
Moderator:Osman Sattar, Director & Accounting Specialist, Global Analytics & Research Methodologies
This webinar is free of charge.
Questions?
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.