In the Vault: S&P Global Ratings' Vault Risk Assessment

Join us for a webinar discussing S&P Global Ratings' analytical approach to assessing vault risk. The group will review key factors of the newly released Vault Risk Assessment (VRA). The VRA is an independent, forward-looking view of risk for digital asset lending vaults, expressed on a letter scale from AAA(v) to D(v). The VRA brings institutional-grade transparency to onchain lending vaults to support informed decision-making.

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