In the Vault: S&P Global Ratings' Vault Risk Assessment

Summary
Join us for a webinar discussing S&P Global Ratings' analytical approach to assessing vault risk. The group will review key factors of the newly released Vault Risk Assessment (VRA). The VRA is an independent, forward-looking view of risk for digital asset lending vaults, expressed on a letter scale from AAA(v) to D(v). The VRA brings institutional-grade transparency to onchain lending vaults to support informed decision-making.
Key Topics:
- Overview of the VRA
- Portfolio Risk, market risk, including infrastructure risk
- Operational Risk: Blockchain, Protocol, Governance and security
- Management & Governance: A curator assessment regarding how a curator designs, manages, and controls the vault strategy
Speakers:
Andrew O'Neill, Managing Director
Lisa Schroeer, Managing Director
Miguel de la Mata, Associate Director
Maria Mercedes Cangueiro, Associate Director
Thomas Englerth, Associate Director
Moderator:
Lapo Guadagnuolo, Managing Director, Head of Center of Excellence
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team