Annual Cyber Spotlight

Summary
Cyber risks have escalated and rapidly evolved over the past year, with the accelerated development of AI only amplifying such risks. Relatedly, data centers, which store and process vast amounts of sensitive information, are increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks that also leverage AI capabilities. We invite you to join us in discussing our views on how these evolving threats are impacting credit, as well as engage in conversation about the role of CISOs and the importance of robust governance as AI’s complexity introduces new, unforeseen risks to the cyber landscape.
Key Discussion Topics:
- Rating Implications of Evolving Cyber Risk
- Data Centers and Cyber Risk
- Role of CISOs in the age of AI
Our full agenda and speaker line up will be announced in the coming weeks.
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team