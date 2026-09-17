Webinar

Cross Practice Credit Spotlight: Navigating California’s Wildfire Legislative Shift

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Summary

The Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on evolving risks and credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on recent legislative attempts to reduce wildfire risks for various stakeholders in California, including utilities.

Speakers Include:
Paul Dyson, Director, Lead Analyst, Public Power and Electric Cooperative Utilities, U.S. Public Finance
Gabe Groseberg, Managing Director & Sector Lead, North America Investor-Owned Utilities
Neil Stein, Managing Director & Property/Casualty Sector Lead, Insurance

Moderator:
Oscar Padilla, Director, U.S. Public Finance

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