Spotlight on Emerging Markets: Credit Trends Shaping India

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, exploring the latest developments in India's economy and our credit outlook for the sovereign, corporate, financial institution, and insurance sectors.

Key discussion points will include:

Outlook for India's economy, sovereign creditworthiness, corporates, and financial institutions

The impact of FCNR deposits on Indian banks' credit profiles

Credit perspectives on Indian state governments and state power distribution companies

Key trends and developments in India's insurance sector

Speakers:

Yee Farn Phua, Director, Sovereign Ratings

Nikita Anand, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate and Infrastructure Ratings

Philip Chung, Managing Director, Insurance Ratings

Moderator:

Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific



You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.

