Webinar

S&P Ratings' Views on Artificial Intelligence & Hyperscalers - 3Q26 Update

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar to discuss:

  • AI demand remains strong, but caution is building
  • Evolving financing structures raise new credit considerations
  • Credit implications for hyperscalers and AI chip vendors

Speakers:
Naveen Sarma, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Media and Telecom, North America
David Tsui, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Technology, North America
Andrew Chang, Director, Technology, North America
Shripad Joshi, Managing Director and Analytical Officer, North America 

Moderator:  
Sarah Wyeth, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Technology, North America

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