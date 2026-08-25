Auto Industry Virtual Conference 2026

Save the Date
Join us for the S&P Global Ratings 2026 Auto Industry Virtual Conference.
Our event will bring together our senior ratings analysts across regions to present the Credit Outlook for the Global Auto Industry.
Registration, along with the full event agenda with speakers and topics, will be released in the coming weeks.
Agenda Highlights:
- Global Perspectives: Evolving rating trajectories for automakers and suppliers
- Market Outlook: Global auto sales, production, and powertrain mix
- U.S. Focus: The state of the U.S. auto finance market
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If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team