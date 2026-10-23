COP31 Insights Live Coverage From Türkiye

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings for live updates directly from Antalya, Türkiye, on the key implementations and negotiations emerging from UN Climate Change Conference (COP-31). We’ll explore what’s changed since Belém and what are the emerging areas of focus. We will also provide updates on the field of blended finance from our credit teams.
Key discussion topics include:
- COP31: What’s The Focus?
- Key Insights from the First Week of COP31
- Scaling climate finance: key financing priorities and blended finance insights
Speakers:
Sara Giordano, Senior Principal Research Analyst, Global and Regional Climate Policy, CERA, S&P Global Energy
Vanessa Cecillion, Associate Director, Structured Credit
Moderator:
Christina Sewell, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance (Moderator)
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team